Obaseki assures support for widows

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured support for widows through empowerment programmes aimed at improving their quality of life.

The governor gave the assurance at the Christian Brethren Ministry’s Annual Jericho March, held at the weekend, in Benin City.

The governor said his administration was concerned about the welfare of youths and widows, noting that often times the society neglect the welfare of widows.

He said widows need the support of everyone, adding, “For the youths, we are ensuring they get quality education and empowerment. We want the church to come to partner with us to empower widows so they can be financially stable.”

Obaseki expressed appreciation to the General Overseer of Christian Brethren Ministry, Pastor Mrs Obby Okeke, for what the Lord was using her to do in the state, noting, “I cannot take for granted the role of clergymen in the state.”

Obaseki said he was also in the Church to thank God for helping him run the affairs of the state.

“I don’t know what to do when problems come but God provides solutions. You were here last week. I was not in Edo; I was with the President in Egypt. You saw the troubles they wanted to make? They wanted to take us back to where we are coming from, but by His Grace, it did not happen,” he said.

Pastor Okeke thanked God for what Governor Obaseki was doing in the state and prayed that the hand of God would continuously rest upon his life.

She also prayed for peace in the state and that God would continue to perfect the work he has started in the life of the governor, while appreciating the governor for the support for widows in the church.