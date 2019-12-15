Nigerians Dying of Hunger, Invest More in Agriculture, SAN Tells Buhari

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Kunle Kalejaye has said that Nigerians are dying of hunger and wants President Muhammadu Buhari to genuinely invest in agriculture to alleviate poverty.

He expressed the concern at the 2019 Christmas Carols of the Nine Lesson he organised at the Florentina Event Center, Bashorun in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Unless the federal government quickly arrested the situation through agriculture revolution, the senior advocate noted that the situation might get out of hand soon and damage the country’s image among the comity of nations.

At the carol, Kalejaye said that an incident he witnessed recently prompted his call on Buhari to act on time.

He said: “What I witnessed at a party about two weeks ago made me sad. I had never witnessed such in my life. I saw young people struggling over leftover foods that they were not only consuming, but that they were packing to give to their parents at home.

“This is very sad. I sincerely believe that the only solution is for government to invest more in agriculture. With this, more foods will be available to feed our people and more jobs will be provided and thereby reduce the alarming rate of unemployment among our people, particularly among our youth”, he said.

Also, the senior advocate urged the federal government to embark on aggressive agriculture drive, declaring support for the closure of the land borders.

He said Buhari’s government “has done well by closing all the borders. There is no need for us as a nation consuming what we cannot produce. With this action, it will also help in development of our agriculture and agribusiness which will eventually improve our economy.”

He called on Nigerians to always pray for the country and be closer to God during this Xmas celebration, urging the people to celebrate the season moderately in line with their financial capacity, rather than borrowing, coveting others or engaging in criminal activities to satisfy their lust.

“I implore Nigerian masses to celebrate this year’s Xmas in moderation with contentment according to their financial capacity. Rather than going to borrow to show off, or engage in any criminal acts to satisfy their lust, they should be contented and live within their means, believing that next year’s will be better celebrated.”

Also, Prof Mukaila Olujide, Justice Kunle Adeigbe, Dr. Akin Onigbinde (SAN) and SW Divisional Manager, Conoil Plc, Mr Sam Okosun; Pastor Biodun Aladekomo CSP Uduak Edet, Chief Olufela Oduntan, and Rev Jaye Fadayomi, among others, attended the carol.