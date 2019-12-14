FoodCo Unveils 12-Day Christmas Sales Promo

As a way of appreciating its customers, FoodCo Nigeria Limited has launched a 12-Day Christmas Sales promo to end the year for its loyalists.

Shedding more light on the promo, Marketing Manager of the firm, Solomon Huesu stated that the sales was extended to all Foodco outlets across the country .

He added that for the period of the exercise between 11th and 22nd of December, shoppers stood to enjoy fantastic discounts on a wide variety of products including groceries, toiletries and household items.

He said: “As a customer-centric brand, we are always seeking for opportunities to connect with our customers passion points. Christmas is denoted by spreading happiness and giving .As an organisation, we are keying into the spirit of the season to create an unforgettable shopping experience for our customers where they can shop high quality products at the best prices in town via the promo.”

While appreciating customers consistency for 37 years, he said: “We have come a long way from our humble beginning as a small store in Ibadan, Oyo State, to becoming a one-stop shop where customers can shop, eat and play under one roof. We owe this success to our customers and partners whose loyalty and patronage have given us the platform to become one of Nigeria’s family malls.”

He added that the firm was determined to stay true to its brand statement of quality and affordability that it has always been known for.

The firm presently boasts nine outlets spread across Lagos and Ibadan,with a staff strength of over 500. It currently operates the largest supermarket chain in South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos, as well as listed among top 10 Supermarket Brand by National Consumer Brands.