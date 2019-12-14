Bauchi Police Prosecute APC Chieftain over ‘False Allegation’

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arraigned a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one Umar Mai Fata before the Chief Magistrate Court 11 for allegedly making a false accusation in a Radio program against the state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The police prosecutor Inspector Ayuba Danladi friday filed the suit on behalf of the state commissioner of police.

He told the court the Mai Fata alleged that Bala took the sum of N1 billion from government coffers to fund the recent governorship election in Bayelsa State where he served as Chairman of the PDP campaign committee.

During the sitting, counsel to the respondent Mr. Usman Bappha asked the court to give him five minutes to go out and bring some legal documents for their defense.

However, after 30 minutes when the lawyer failed to return to the courtroom, the prosecutor urged the court to adjourn hearing until when the defense counsel was around.

In her ruling, the trial Magistrate Safiya Doma adjourned sitting to 23rd December 2019 and also ordered that the accused person be remanded in prison till the next adjourned date.