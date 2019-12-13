Winners Emerge at Three Crowns Mom of the Year 2019 Competition

Mary Nnah

Three moms have emerged winners of the 2019 Mom of the Year competition organised by the Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading Low cholesterol milk from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc.

The winners, who emerged from a list of five smart moms shortlisted from among over a hundred thousand entries received across Nigeria for the final stage, just like last year, would be heading to Dubai any moment from now for an all-expense paid holiday with their family members.

The three lucky winners, Mrs. Kafayat Salami, a secretary from Oyo State; Mrs. Abigail Oluwasegun, a farmer from Lagos State and Ms. Chinwe Okoroafor, a trader from Delta State emerged during the grand finale of the highly contested competition held recently in Lagos.

These three winners will be crowned to enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai with three members of their families and will also receive a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk; while runner-up contestants win consolation prizes, including kitchen makeovers and a range of Three Crowns Milk products.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Director for Friesland, Chris Wulff-Caesar said Three Crowns Milk, a brand that advocates for healthy eating and healthy lifestyle, focuses on moms who are actually the hearts of the homes.

“The brand’s purpose is to take care of the society by taking care of moms; as you know moms take care of the family and when the family is okay, the home is okay and when the home is good, the society is okay. So we start off with the primary caregiver at home, which are the moms.

“So, we reward moms with the Mom of the Year promotion, where we actually give many other prizes alongside a grand prize of moms taking her family of four all the way to Dubai for a holiday fully paid for by Three Crowns”, he said.

The Mom of the Year programme being in its fifth edition this year, Wulff-Caesar said has really impacted on the brand a whole lot.

“Three Crowns has been in Nigeria for a while but this proposition of rewarding moms has taken the brand into a completely new life in the sense that you have a proposition which revolves around living a healthy life style but more importantly focusing on moms and this has allowed our consumers all over Nigeria to see that this brand means a lot as it takes care of the consumers a lot more than what any ordinary milk does”, Wulff-Caesar added.