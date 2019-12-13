Pregnant Woman, Two Minors Abducted in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

A pregnant woman identified as Mrs. Okeke and two minors have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Juji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident is coming less than 24 hours after the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, declared on Thursday that kidnappers terrorising the state had been tamed.

The gunmen, numbering about 20, were said to have arrived the community at about 1:00am on Friday and started shooting sporadically into the air.

A resident of the area said there was pandemonium as the residents ran for their dear lives.

The gunmen were said to have headed for the residence of the pregnant woman who is a mother of three and whose husband was said to have travelled.

A 12-year-old boy was also abducted with his mother who was recuperating from injuries she sustained from a motorcycle accident.

She was however abandoned in the bush when she could not cope with the trekking following injuries from the accident.

The woman was said to have returned home Friday morning.

A nine-year-old girl was also said to have been abducted by the bandits.

According to the resident, “We heard shots around 1:00 am and all of us ran in different directions.

“I ran to a nearby bush and hid until they left before I came out. It was this morning that we discovered that they left with the nine-year-old girl and the son of the woman who was abandoned but was able to find her way back to Juji this morning.”

The police were said to have visited the area Friday morning.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said he learnt there was an incident in the area and promised to get the details of what happened.