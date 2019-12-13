Our Processes Constantly under Scrutiny, Says BPE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has declared that its processes are constantly under scrutiny and review, thereby allowing it to identify lapses both internally among staff as well as external stakeholders.

The agency also stated that the inauguration of Service Compact (SERVICOM) in the Bureau in 2008 has impacted positively not only on the general ambience of the Bureau but has also helped in actualising its value statement of Integrity, Professionalism, Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency (IPART).

The BPE Director-General, Mr. Alex Okoh, who made the disclosure during the SERVICOM Day symposium and launch of the Bureau’s Service Charter in Abuja, noted that at the privatisation agency, customer service is not only a department but has become everyone’s job resulting in an organisational culture.

Okoh, who was represented at the event by the Director of Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (I and PPP), Mallam Sanusi Sule, said BPE’s “processes are constantly under scrutiny and review which allows us to identify areas of lapses both internally among staff and with our external stakeholders.”

He added that the SERVICOM unit periodically conducts a comment card exercise to gauge the level and quality of service delivery in departments/units in the Bureau.

The exercise, Okoh noted, was aimed at identifying areas in which such departments/units have fallen short of exemplary service and build on such areas to attain maximal level of service delivery.

Meanwhile, that BPE also in Abuja presented cash prizes and other items to winners of its 2019 essay writing competition.

Winner of the competition, Miss Onoh Jane, an SS3 student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpanike, Enugu, got a cash gift of N500, 000 and a laptop.

Miss Idem Etop of Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom State, who placed second, received N350, 000 and a laptop, while the third position went to Miss Ngozi Ekwueme of Regina Pacis College Abuja, who got N250,000 and a laptop.

Presenting the prizes to the winners, Okoh said the competition was in line with the bureau’s corporate social responsibility.

He added that it was aimed at mobilising and sensitising secondary school students in the country on the reform and privatisation programme of the federal government.

“The objective of the competition is to reach the younger generation with the privatisation and sector reform message.

“It also intends to correct the uninformed perception on privatisation by opponents of the programme through students and teachers,’’ he said.

Okoh expressed the need to reawaken the reading habit among students, adding that the BPE was making deliberate and concerted efforts to reach the younger generation with the vision that education is the bedrock of the society.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Paulina Aleburu, commended the BPE for adding value to the country’s education sector.