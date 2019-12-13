Obaseki urges Nigerian Army applicants in Edo to be good ambassadors

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to youths in the state, who applied for the Nigerian Army recruitment, to be good ambassadors, urging them to avoid hard drugs, crime and other anti-social behaviours.

The governor who spoke when he visited Edo indigenes participating in a two-week screening exercise into the Nigerian Army, was represented by Head, Edojobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare.

Addressing the applicants, who are between the ages of 18 and 26 years, at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ekehuan Barracks, venue for the screening exercise, the governor’s aide enjoined them to remain focused and determined as it will enhance their capacity to meaningfully contribute to the building of the state and nation.

Obaseki said, “We are proud of you and are looking forward to you being good ambassadors of Edo State, during the six months training you will undergo after this screening exercise.

“For those of you that will make it into the training school, we wish you all the best and we are looking forward that at the end of six months when you are graduating, we will come back to congratulate you for making Edo proud.”

The governors’s aide disclosed that the Edo Innovation Hub was ready to organise entrepreneurial programmes to engage applicants who would not scale through the screening process.

She commended the collaboration that exists between the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Army.

One of the Screening Officers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said about 2,000 persons drawn from across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State were shortlisted for the recruitment process into the Nigerian Army.

He gave the two categories of applicants for the 79 Regular Recruits intake into the Nigerian Army as Non-trade and Tradesmen/ women.

He said the screening exercise would run from December 8 to 21, after which successful candidates would be moved to Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria for a six-month programme.