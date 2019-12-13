LAIF Holds Award

The 14th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), will hold tomorrow at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos. This was announced in statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Jenkins Alumona.

According to the statement, the theme for this year’s awards ceremony is Tori Tori of LAIF.

The LAIF Awards debuted in 2006, with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications. An international status award, the LAIF Awards have continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potentials in international circles as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas.

The grand finale and awards dinner is expected to be a glamorous event that will attract industry captains, business leaders, policy makers as well as local and international brand luminaries.