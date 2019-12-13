Kamaru Usman Aims to Retain UFC Welterweight Belt against Covington

Nigerian-American and the current UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, is scheduled to face Colby Covington in a showdown at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 245 on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Fans and lovers of UFC will eagerly look forward to the outcome of this fight, as Usman will fight to retain his UFC Welterweight Championship title.

His opponent, Colby Covington, an American mixed martial artist, and former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion, is set to challenge Kamaru Usman who became the first African fighter to win the UFC Welterweight Championship in March 2019. Usman had entered the UFC by winning season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter, and he has turned away every opponent in front of him since.

Covington was said to have made his UFC debut as a 5-0 fighter in August 2014, and he’s gone 10-1 in the Octagon ever since then. Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title at UFC 225 but was stripped of the title due to his inability to unify the belt because of injuries.

DStv Supersport 6 (CH 226) will bring to your viewing pleasure the thrills of the UFC 245 at 04:00 AM.

Also happening this weekend in UFC 245 is the World Featherweight Championship in which Holloway will meet Volkanovski. Holloway has won 13 consecutive fights while Volkanovski is undefeated in seven UFC fights. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight, finishers Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie will rematch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Germaine de Randamie will be an extremely tough one, as Nunes, a two-division world champ hasn’t lost in over five years