Buhari Congratulates UK PM on Election Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his resounding victory in the United Kingdom general election.

In a statement issued by the State House on Friday, President Buhari noted that Britain had been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria, and had particularly supported this administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

He said he’s looking forward to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

The President wishes Prime Minister Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union