Basic Entertainment Signs New Artistes

Newly launched record label, Basic Entertainment (BE) recently signed two artistes to kickstart its mission of revolutionising the Nigerian music industry using authentic sounds rooted in African cultures.

Eze Emmanuel Chukwuebuka (Skul Feez), and Ogbonnaya Kennedy Chukwudi (Elgo Veen) are the label’s first ever artistes to come on board the platform. Both of them were individually discovered by the entertainment outfit’s CEO, Ogbuefi Udochukwu (De Fire). This instinctive move to pick them was propelled by a passion to impact the local music scene by creating avenues for new talent, who otherwise would have found it difficult to gain a foothold in the industry.

“What attracted me to them is their potential.” De Fire remarked on his penchant for spotting talent. “At this stage, the basic things we (BE) do are hunt for talents, and introduce them to the world because there are lots of talented male and female artistes out there in Nigeria who have no hope. Our job is to give them hope.”

The contract signed within the four walls of Sotel Suites in Amuwo Odofin represents their official association with BE. Both artistes have been active in the entertainment industry for years.

Skul Feez forayed into Nollywood in 2013 as a scriptwriter and producer before veering off to the music scene in 2015 as a self-promoted rapper. Struggling, he peddled his first album and sought after placements in local concerts to support his career. Although renowned in the city of Onitsha and Owerri, the self-acclaimed ‘versatile’ rapper lacked the torque he needed to break into mainstream acceptance.

“I thank God for making my dreams come through because when I started out in the music industry, things weren’t easy.” Skul Feez recalled. “I always dreamt of having a sponsor or a record deal. After performing at shows, I get people promise to help advance my career, but in the end they end up telling me stories. After a show at Ekwulobia, he (De Fire) picked me up and promised to sign me. I am very happy today that I am signed.”

Likewise, Elgo Veen experienced similar fate in his journey. First as a dancer, and then progressing to take up singing full time amidst the troubles of coping in a new city (Lagos) with little assistance. “It is never an easy road being here. It is a big privilege for me to be on this platform and have everybody come around,” he said.

As a buildup to their albums release, both protégés have put in enormous work by recording over 200 songs between themselves. This, in turn, will serve as pool from which their albums will be assembled.

To ensure impressions for their first works, they have leveraged the support of established acts like B-Red and Zorro for impact. BE hopes to secure more prominent musicians for collaboration purposes, eventually.