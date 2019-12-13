Adediran Reiterates Support For Less Privileged

Ayodeji Ake

The Lead Visioner, Jandor Foundation and Chairman, Core Media Group, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has reiterated his foundation’s continued and unwavering philanthropic gestures to the less privileged.

This, according to him, is with a view to empowering them and alleviating poverty in the society.

Addressing an elated gathering at a recent Surulere empowerment programme for Trade Unions and Groups by his foundation at the Eagle Club, Adeniran noted that his foundation is

He added that nothing less is expected of a man who had threaded the path and has had firsthand experience of poverty while growing up before God’s unquestionable transformation manifested.

He said: “Adediran that people see today as being blessed with surplus was once faced with a situation of having to solicit help to pay his school fees as an undergraduate, but with the help of one God’s sent, it became history today.

“It is God that established Jandor Foundation and has given us the grace of existence and caring heart to do the work of giving, as it is the heart of God himself.”

Among artisans and trade unions who benefited from the recent Jandor Foundation empowerment are the vulcanizers, barbers, hair dressers and fashion designers among others.

The beneficiaries were presented with their respective working equipment for free while many women and widows went home with food and cash packages.

Jandor Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation was formally established in 2017 as an organisation committed to empowerment and giving hope to the less privileged in the society.