Western Digital Boosts Operational Speed

Western Digital Corp says it is capable of delivering up to four times the speed of SATA SSDs with the new WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. The newest member of the award-winning WD Blue portfolio, as well as another performance-focused NVMe SSD, the new drive is purpose-built for contentcreators and PC users, allowing them to boot faster and work smarter.According to the company, today’s content creators use data storage at ever-increasing rates. Whether it’s working with 4K/8K video, large document files or storage-

intensive applications, these digital environments demand reliable performance, durability, speed, and capacity that the NVMe interface can deliver. According to Forward Insights, NVMe is forecast to account for more than 75 per cent of the storage shipped in the PC segment by 2021. Leveraging the proven reliability of Western Digital’s NVMe product portfolio, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is built to address these four core demands, transforming them from pain points to creative productivity.

Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, Western Digital, Eric Spanneut, said: “Taking an NVMe-first approach can speed up system performance tremendously. Thistranslates to less time waiting on data, so creators can work smarter, not harder, to increase both output and potential income.”

According to him, “The WD Blue SN550 is a great option for customers looking for an all-NVMe portfolio. For a system builder, it means Western Digital delivers a full portfolio of NVMe and SATA SSDs, as well as high-capacity hard drives. This gives them immense flexibility to build systems for our customers’ varying needs.”

He said whether working, creating, casual gaming or processing large amounts of data, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD can deliver over four times the speed of Western Digital’s fastest SATA drives. With boosted internal speeds, this brings a better overall computing experience for multitaskers and resource-heavy application users who want a fast and responsive system to tackle tough workloads. In addition, an upgraded thermal design enables ultra-responsive PC performance and sustained performance during intense use, Spanneut said.