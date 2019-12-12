Banks Shut down in Ondo over Robbery Scare

Commercial banks in the four local government areas in the Akoko area of Ondo State were shut yesterday over robbery scare.

The banks in the four council areas — Akoko North East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West —turned back their customers over the robbery scare.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that armed robbers were planning to attack the banks.

However, the Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Razak Rauf, also confirmed the incident, but added that his men were not relenting on their efforts to save lives and property.

He gave an assurance that his men were already patrolling all the major roads in the four local government areas.