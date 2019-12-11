Standard Chartered Bank Launches Digital Banking Solution in Nigeria

Peter Uzoho

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria has launched a new way of digital banking in Nigeria aimed at offering its teeming clients and customers better service through complete online banking.

The bank also unveiled famous musician, Burna Boy, as its Digital Brand Ambassador.

For both existing and new customers, the new SC Mobile 2.0 comes with several benefits including Zero charge on all interbank transfers, SMS Notification, ATM withdrawals, performing funds transfer without adding beneficiaries, Generating a soft token for all transactions, Free bank card delivery nationwide and Account management and service request

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and West Africa, Mr Lamin Manjang, said digital banking in Nigeria was a key milestone to the bank’s journey, adding that it underlines its commitment to investing and growing in the market.

Manjang said: “we are pleased to launch our digital bank in Africa with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is a key milestone on our digital journey as a Bank and underlines our commitment to investing and growing in the market.

“We have been steadily investing in expanding our footprint in Africa over the years, launching earlier in CDI, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, and this will continue to be a priority moving forward. Digitalising Africa remains at the heart of our business strategy for the region and we look to continue to grow our business in Nigeria being the best financial partner to our clients.

“For us, our commitment to our clients is not only being Here for good for them but also empowering them to be unstoppable in their financial aspirations.’’

In his keynote address, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the bank’s digital banking operation would assist the state government in reducing road traffic as many people would no longer be going to the banking hall to transact businesses.

Hamzat added that Standard Chartered Bank had been able to achieve what could not be achieved by the United States.

He said: I think we are here to see the digital banking that Standard Chartered Bank has launched. You know when the MD was talking, he mentioned some few things and I’m not sure that it sank in. He said that you can actually do everything online without actually going to any bank building. Now, what that does for us is, it reduces traffic, which is part of our own agenda.

“But most importantly, he also said that you can use any ATM and that there will be no charges. That’s something that has not been achieved in the United States. So if you are banking with Chess and you go to City Bank in New York, you will pay $2. I think Standard Chartered actually deserves some applause.

“Like everybody knows, technology rules the world now and if one is not innovative, basically that business will probably just collapse. So the reality is that Standard Chartered is doing what is needed to make sure that customers get the best service. One of the things I discuss with my banker friends is, if I say that my balance is N2 and the bank says it’s N4,000 or vice versa, so who will be right?”