OSM congratulates Obaseki on Pacesetter in Education, Human Development award

The Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM), has congratulated the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on the receipt of the Pacesetter in Education and Human Development Award from the African Newspapers Nigeria Plc, the publishers of the widely-read ‘Nigerian Tribune’.

In a statement, leader of OSM, Hon. Damian Lawani described the award as a recognition for the excellent work in the state, noting that the honour lends credence to the unprecedented development Obaseki has brought to Edo State in the areas of education and human capital development.

According to him, “Governor Obaseki’s emphasis on improving the state of education has enabled Edo State to become a standard to follow in the country. Only leaders like Governor Obaseki who know the importance of education can invest so much in education as he has done.”

He continued, “The manpower in the education sector in the state has undergone world-class training in order to give the best to children in public schools. Backlog of inherited unpaid pensions and salaries have been cleared by the governor to boost the morale of teachers in the state.”

“Through the Edo-BEST initiative, teachers in Edo State now use computers to track student’s learning processes and assess student’s performance. Little wonder, other states have been coming to Edo State to learn from the digital Governor Obaseki’s administration,” he added.

Governor Obaseki was presented the award on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the African Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria Plc, which held in Lagos on the 10th of December, 2019.