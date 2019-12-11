Glo Congratulates Anthony Joshua for Reclaiming Titles

*Hails world champion’s fighting prowess

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian–born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, on his victory on Saturday nightagainst Mexican Andy Ruiz in Diriya Arena, Saudi Arabia.

In a unanimous points decision, Joshua regained his four world heavyweight titles: International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA),World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) after the 12-round bout.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, congratulated the boxer on his unlimited performance which earned him victory, thus regaining his world heavyweight titles.

According to Glo, “The match was tough and tight, we commend Joshua for his hard work, concentration and never-say-die spirit which Nigerians are known for globally and which earned him the much needed victory”

“Your victory in Diriya is a testament to your outstanding boxing prowess and determination to excel. You gave a good account of yourself and we are very proud of you,” Globacom said.

The telecommunications company said Joshua’s victory is a sweet reminder of a globally acclaimed TVC where the boxing icon outlined the characteristics he shares with Globacom, including “the never-say-die, unlimited and can-do spirit”. Joshua further proclaimed in the TVC that, “You need strength. Yeah, that comes from the hard knocks that life throws at us and we are Nigerians, we know all about that.”

Anthony Joshua had surprisingly lost his world heavyweight boxing titles to Andy Ruiz who was last minute replacement of WBA no 2 contender, Jerry Miller, at Madison Square Garden, New York, on June 1, 2019.