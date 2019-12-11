FOR THE ATTENSION OF OUR COLLEGES OF MEDICINE AND NURSING…,

Teacher’s Diary

IS NECROPHILIA PRACTISED HERE? IS NECROPHILIA SEXUAL ABUSE?

Carried recently, by the international media, was Jennifer Burrows, 26, an assistant pathologist with Jackson County Medical Examiner Services, Kansas City Missouri. Jennifer seduced the dead. She took advantage of their vulnerability, the whole lot of them – three score and more. She appeared not to have been particularly selective in her choice of dead men. She copulated with dead men aged between virile 17 year olds to frail septuagenarians, in the course of two years.

This mortuary worker, Jennifer Burrows, was arrested on the evidence of a DNA result, on January 27th 2016 after giving birth to a dead man’s baby boy. The man with whom she had performed this necrophiliac-like mating had died in a car accident 10 months before, which was in March, 2015. By virtue of her job, a trust to find and reveal the cause of his and other assigned deaths had been reposed in her.

In a related report, the Mirror (Online 4 February, 2015) posted a report on a man named Sharkur Lucas, who had been an employee of a hospital mortuary in Ghana. In his case, Sharkur claimed in an interview that sleeping with corpses was a requirement in their mortuary training. This according to him was to remove the element of fear of this client group. In his words the reason he gave for this practice was, ”because you will not be afraid of them again”.

So, what is NECROPHILIA? Necrophilia which is also known as THANATOPHILIA refers to sexual acts with corpses. It also includes a sexual attraction to dead bodies.

Would you ever wish yourself or your loved one treated this way? It’s food for thought, isn’t it?

Omoru writes from the UK