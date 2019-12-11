Eroton Partners Glo on Network Connectivity

A leading indigenous oil company, Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited ( Eroton), has partnered Globacom to launch a new network connectivity in Krakama (Bille1) axis and environs in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Under the Eroton-led CSR initiative, Eroton will also provide security and logistics support for the network infrastructure and its operations in the community, while Glo would provide the network infrastructure to facilitate network connectivity.

During the launch of the initiative on December 9 in Port Harcourt, 1, 500 phones and 3, 000 SIM cards were given out to the communities by Eroton and Glo respectively to support the project.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Business Development of Eroton, Mr. Dele Aikhionbare, said the gesture was part of its social corporate responsibilities, adding that quicker responses to distress calls mitigates insecurities and attacks from criminals.

He reiterated that the company was spurred to enhance communication networks in its host communities because good communication brings unity, love and guarantees safety.

According to him, “This is part of our give-back projects to the community where we operate. We are concerned about the lives and welfare of our people, so we decided to partner Globacom to ensure effective communication in Krakama (Bille1) axis and environs.

The Degema one cluster Chairman, Mr. Bob Ogunga, expressed delight over the gifts, noting that it would go a long way to tackle sea criminals.

Ogunga recalled that pirates attack and other hoodlums’ activities have been on the increase following lack of communication networks between the riverine communities and the uplands where security operatives are often stationed.

He expressed hope that the partnership by Eroton with Glo would go a long way in addressing the enormous security challenges on the sea.

Also, the Head of Enterprise, South-south Globacom, Lanre Akinremi, said the partnership in providing communication networks would boost businesses in the area and tackle insecurity in the riverine communities.

He said the CSR initiative would have a positive impact on the economic and social life of the communities as it brings access to easy communication, data availability and network connectivity to residents within and around the communities.