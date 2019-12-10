World Chess Champion, Carlsen, Set to Win in Fantasy Football

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has climbed to an astonishing sixth place in the Premier League Fantasy Football rankings.

Carlsen has dominated the world of chess for around a decade now, but it seems he also flourishes in the world of fantasy football.

The Norwegian’s team, named Kjell Ankedal, has risen to sixth out of 7 million players worldwide after a gameweek where captaining Mohamed Salah against Bournemouth paid off with a 26-point return.

Carlsen’s team also featured standout weekend performers Son Heung-min, who scored a wonderful solo goal against Burnley, and Jamie Vardy who scored for the eighth Premier League game running.

The 29-year-old is a known lover of Premier League football, and is often seen kicking a ball about before chess tournaments worldwide.

He is currently in London competing at the London Chess Classic at Olympia.