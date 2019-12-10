NLC Leadership Meets State Chairmen over Minimum Wage

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it would hold a consultative meeting with chairmen of state branches of the congress on Wednesday in Abuja.

Although the union did not state the agenda of the meeting, THISDAY gathered that the NLC intends to assess the level of compliance by state governments on the implementation of the national minimum wage for their workers.

According to the notice of the meeting made available to THISDAY, it will have all state chairmen in attendance.

The states and the NLC had disagreed over the implementation of the minimum wage, with state governors saying that they can only pay what each states can afford.

NLC had given a deadline of December 31 for states to conclude negotiations on the minimum wage consequential adjustment.