Buhari Replaces Banire With Adamu as AMCON Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Edward Adamu as chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), implying a replacement for Muiz Banire who was appointed to chair the organisation in 2018.

The president’s request for Adamu’s confirmation was conveyed via a letter to the Senate on Tuesday.

In the letter, Buhari nominated Edward Adamu as the new chairman for AMCON and asked the Senate to confirm him.

Banire was appointed chair of AMCON by President Buhari in July 2018 and confirmed by the Senate in October 2018.