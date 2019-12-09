Zola Electric Opens First Experience Centre in Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu

Zola Electric has opened its first experience centre in Nigeria.

The experience centre, which is located at Ikoyi, Lagos, would serve as the retail footprint for the brand in Nigeria as part of its commitments to provide 24 hours reliable, renewable and clean energy solutions to its customers.

The company also unveiled the limited edition of its flagship renewable power solution product, Zola Infinity to the first set of 100 customers who pre-ordered the innovative renewable energy product at a grand event held in Lagos recently.

Speaking during the unveiling of the experience centre, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Bill Lenihan, explained that the Centre would serve as a retail hub for the business ensuring seamless interactions with customers on the innovative power solutions that is aimed at bringing a permanent solution to the energy needs of Nigerians and businesses.

“We are excited to open our first experience centre in Nigeria which would afford Nigerians the opportunity to have a feel of how we provide clean, 24 hour reliable and affordable energy to Nigerians.

“When we started in Tanzania, we built a system for that market particularly for those who don’t have access to the grid whatsoever to power their homes. We are grateful today that the product has touched millions of lives in the process’’, he said.

“Two years ago, we built products to serve the Nigerian market. We are glad to say that today we are prepared to solve Nigeria’s acute energy problem with these revolutionary products.

“As you aware, energy needs of countries are different and Nigeria requires a technology solution that was different in anything from the one we had in the past”, he added.

Also speaking shortly after the inauguration of the centre, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Abdallah Khamis, noted that the opening of the experience centre as well as the launch of the product is a clear demonstration of the company’s capacity to solve the energy needs of Nigerians and businesses groaning under the pain of poor power supply through its custom built innovative products.

According to Khamis, the different power solutions have been uniquely designed to meet the energy demands of customers regardless of their status.

Khamis, further disclosed that the brand’s energy systems are accessible with payment plans from her financial partner, Sterling Bank.

In his remarks, the company’s Chairman, Mr. Femi Tejuosho, expressed profound joy on the birth of the experience centre in Nigeria which he described would afford Nigerians regardless of status the unique opportunity to witness firsthand how 24-hour reliable power solution works.

“We are excited to have the first experience centre in Nigeria. I know a lot of Nigerians would be wondering if there is going to be 24 hour reliable power supply. I want to say that this product is ready to provide that solution.

“I can assure you that right from the man in the village to the man living in mansion, it has come to offer 24-hour power access. We have the ZOLA Flex, which as little as about N1, 000 a week can give you 24-hour electricity as well as ZOLA Infinity which can pack as much power demand as possible,” he noted.