We’ll Jumpstart Kwara Economy with Infrastructure, Says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said he would jump-start the state economy and tourism sector with solid infrastructure, especially roads and other basic amenities.

Speaking at the annual Ganni Festival in Gwanara in Baruten Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, AbdulRazaq said his administration also planned to boost tourism as a revenue earner for the state.

According to him, “We want to put our various festivals and tourist centres in the national tourism calendar. We will push the agenda to the tourism board in Abuja so that people will be attracted to come here.

“But we need to also develop ourselves because people will not come when there’s no good infrastructure like hotel and good roads which can make it difficult for tourists to come and witness the exposition of our culture. God willing, with this administration, (such lack of basic infrastructure) will be a thing of the past.

“Part of what we intend to do is to take the road from border straight to Okuta to Kosubosu to Kaiama and Bode Saadu. Works engineers have done the bill of quantity and the road has been designed already since we came in. That’s part of my discussion with the Minister of Works and Housing recently.”

He said the state would partner the federal government to fix the road since a part of it-Kosubosu to Kaiama-is a federal road.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, has commended the governor for his commitment to rescue Kwara State from years of misrule and take it to a greater height.