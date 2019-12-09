PDP Kicks as APC Wins 16 Chairmanship Seats in Ekiti LG Poll

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of all the 16 chairmanship seats in the local government election conducted in Ekiti State last Saturday.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the election, including the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

However, the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, has denied the widespread allegation that there was sporadic shooting which led to the death of one Dotun Kosedake at Okitiko unit, Araromi ward in Ikere during the election.

Aladejana said preliminary investigation had revealed that no one was shot at the polling unit and that the violence that erupted in the area, which he ascribed to cult clash, was not within the precinct of the polling unit.

Declaring the results yesterday as presented by the Returning Officers, the SIEC boss said the APC candidate in Ado Local Government Area, Mrs. Motunde Fajuyi, polled a total of 27,578 votes to defeat other 13 candidates in the election, while in Ido/Osi LGA, Mr. Adeola Adedimeji Lawrence of APC polled 15,879 to emerge victorious. Other winners are Ekiti East, Ogunjobi Esan polled 11, 946; in Efon, Mr. Adetunji Bode Stephen scored 9, 356; Ekiti Southwest, Hon Amire Kola Kolade got 1397; in Ilejemeje, Akinola Oladunjoye scored 5, 477 votes while in Moba, Mr. Aborisade Michael got 13,028.

In Ijero, Hon Ropo Ige got 16,744; Ikere, Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodele (13, 244); Gbonyin, Hon Ayodele Fadumiye (13,320); Emure LGA, Hon Paul Awopetu (11, 392); Ise/Orun, Mr. Mr Alabi Olanrewaju (12, 400 ); Ekiti West LGA, Kareem Agunbiade (21, 874); Ikole, Mr. Sola Olominu polled (21,228); Oye, Mr. Foluso James Ojo (20,352), and in Irepodun/Ifelodun, Mr. Shina Ogunleye won with 22,896.

The PDP candidate only had a good showing in Ekiti East LGA where the candidate got 4,033 votes to emerge the runner up.

Speaking further on the election, Justice Aladejana said: “Nobody was killed at ward 7 unit 006 in Ikere last Saturday. Nobody was shot. Though, we heard that someone came violently and made away with unused ballot papers, even in the whole unit, there were just 280 registered voters and this does not in any way vitiate the outcome.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the state chapter of PDP, Adegboyega Oguntuase, has rejected the results of the election, calling for an outright cancellation.

Oguntuase, who made this known while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, said the election was a ‘mere jamboree’ as it failed to meet the minimum standard, describing it as the worst ever in the political history of the state.

He added that the election was as a ‘political coup d’etat’, stressing that the results were allegedly written by the state government for the SIEC officials to present and read.

According to him, the exercise was another world war as it was marred with violence, killing and ballot-snatching, adding that the results for Ilejemeje, Ise/Orun, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti East LGAs were written without any conduct of election.

“The Ekiti State PDP rejects the results of last Saturday council election in its totality. What we had was a mere tragedy and comedy. It was comedy in the sense that it was a drama of people who wanted to imitate or let the activities have semblance of democracy while truly the essence of democracy was bastardised,” he stated.

Oguntuase, however, declared seven day of mourning period for Dotun Kosedake who died and four others who are currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

He directed its members to shun any APC activities in honour of the victims taking effect from December 9.