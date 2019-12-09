Henley Business School to Deepen Presence in Nigeria

London-based Henley Business School has disclosed plan to deepen its presence in Nigeria by leveraging its alumni network comprising over 400 former students.

Established in 1945, the University of Reading of business school is ranked 27 among the top 100 best schools in the world. Presently, the school boasts of 80,000 alumni network spread across 160 countries.

The dean of Henley Business School said at an alumni network meeting in Lagos, that Africa is a focal point for the institution.

The Board said its entry strategy in the continent was more collaborative.

“Our approach is to learn as much as we can from the market. Let’s be honest, we do not know so much about Nigeria to put up a physical presence, but we have had an amazing set of students from the country who are our alumni’s now. We expect them to be our ambassadors here,” the board said in a statement.