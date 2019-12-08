Woman Demands Justice over Death of Kidnapped Daughter

Kayode Fasua in Abeokua

A distraught mum, Mrs. Rashida Atanda, has asked the police authorities to fish out those who were behind the kidnapping of her daughter, Omolade Atanda, and her little son.

Omolade later died a week after she was released from captivity.

Speaking with THISADAY at the weekend, Madam Atanda lamented the death of her daughter whose kidnap reportedly took place in the Mushin area of Lagos.

“She was tortured by her kidnappers and by the time well-wishers paid the ransom that led to her release, we never knew she had been terribly maltreated.

“She was kidnapped in July 12, this year and she eventually died on August 1,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, the police in Ogun State at the weekend arrested cattle rearer, over the death of a 35-year-old farmer, Segun Akinlade.

The suspect, Muhammad Garba, was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Imala division, that a fight broke out between herdsmen and farmers in the town.

Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer, Imala Division, Mobolaji Jimoh, a Chief Superintendent of Police, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

On getting to the scene, the police team met the corpse of the farmer on the ground while the suspect who also sustained machete cut injuries, was identified and promptly arrested.

Investigation revealed that trouble started when the deceased got to his newly cleared farmland and met the suspect grazing his cattle there. In order to chase him away, the farmer used a catapult to frighten the herdsman.

Investigation showed that the catapult hit the herdsman on the forehead. As a result, the herdsman attacked the farmer with cutlass.

“The two of them used cutlass on each other resulting to the death of the deceased. The corpse of deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation and prosecution.