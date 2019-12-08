Oboh Shoots 69 for T35 at Kenya Ladies Open

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Georgia Oboh carded a commendable 69 on the Moving Day at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge on Saturday on the Ladies European Tour.

The performance left the young Nigeria in a seven-way tied for 35th with a gross score +4 over 220 after three rounds of gutsy golf.

Oboh attracted worldwide attention when she shot a 73 on Friday to become the youngest West African Lady professional golfer to make the cut in an LET tournament.

She breezed into the weekend for the top 60 players and ties out of a field of 104 players, with scores of 78, 73 over 36 holes, despite not making a birdie in two days she had her best outing on Saturday in the tournament, draining five birdies, including three over the last four holes.

Oboh, who began the week with the junior clinic players at Vipingo Ridge, will pray for a rich vein of form, to enable her keep pace with the leaders.

Swedish Julia Engstrom sustained her domination with a round of 70 bringing her total score to 13 under par 203.

The player, ranked 303 in the world, took a comfortable six shots lead into the final with Indian Aditi Ashok among one of the four players in tied for second waiting to capitalise.

