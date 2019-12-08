Obaseki mourns death of evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, celebrates his impactful life

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of influential evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, who died at the age of 79 years.

In a statement, the governor said Bonnke lived an impactful life and is one of the most ardent preachers of the gospel in his lifetime, working tirelessly to win souls to Christ in Nigeria and across Africa.

The news of his death was announced by his wife, Anni Bonnke, in a statement, noting that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

According to the governor, “It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the death of Reinhard Bonnke, a quintessential preacher of the gospel, who went all the way in his quest to win souls for Christ. He will be remembered for his commitment to the Lord’s work and breaking new grounds in bringing people to the Christian-fold.

“In Edo State, we remember him even more dearly because of the impact of his crusades in Benin City, which drew some of the largest crowd at the time. He held a massive crusade in Benin City in 1996, and was instrumental to the conversion of a lot of people to Christianity. We are deeply pained by his exit and pray that God grants him eternal rest.”

“The people and government of Edo commiserate with the wife of the deceased and his entire family, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obaseki said.