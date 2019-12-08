The news, last week, that the Federal Airport Authority Nigeria (FAAN) had introduced and installed the Liquid Explosive Detection System at the international airports in Nigeria, the first of its type in Africa, as part of measures to enhance the airport security, was in every way a welcome development.

This is because apart from being in line with the presidential directive on the ease of doing business in the country,

the state-of-the-art liquid Explosive Detection System also set a major record amidst the disturbing despair that seemed to be the order of the day.

But that’s not all to the cheering news. The most beautiful part was that the idea would have been impossible at this material time without the involvement of a certain young Nigerian,Emmanuel Egboh, the CEO of Advonics Services Nigeria Limited, who pulled this off.

Egboh, whose company has been in operation since 2003 with its core area being security and safety, described the detectors as high technology magnometer that could identify liquid concealed explosives through milimeter wave technology. And guess what, Nigeria has something to new show to the rest of Africa.

He was, however, grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the FAAN authority for genuinely committing to the security of lives and properties of travellers as well as their steadfastness in making this happen. Although the irredeemably cynical few may not see the big deal in this, the evidently progressive minds do and they do with reasons. Hats off to Emmanuel Egboh, a proud Nigerian!