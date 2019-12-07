Popular Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, Dies at 79

German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, is dead. He died on Saturday at the age of 79.

Bonnke, who had been an evangelist and missionary in Africa since 1967, recorded 75 million conversions of souls to Christ.

The popular evangelist who was known for his gospel missions throughout Africa, held several crusades in Nigeria, including his ‘farewell gospel crusade’ in Lagos in November 2017.

Announcing his death, Anni Bonnke said in a statement: “Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, it is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”

Controversy

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android