PlusTV Africa’s New Show

A new talk-show called “What Are You Saying” (WAYS) is currently airing on PlusTV Africa. The talk-show which was created by Osayuwamen Saleh, a former television co-host of popular morning programme “Your View”, was launched on Sunday, December 1, 2019. WAYS which is broadcast by PlusTV Africa, a Nigerian 24-hour news channel across the country and Africa is centred on discussing real solutions to issues and challenges that Nigerians are currently facing, as well as Africa. Speaking during the launch, Saleh said; “I think for us the talk is not enough.

That’s why we should have more people come together to find solutions to the many problems we face currently particularly the youth. When people say why WAYS I ask are the lives in Nigeria, improved? No. So this is definitely worth talking about.” She further added that “Our goal is to inspire, inform, and influence thoughts and action. This set and everything here started with a vision, and the right partners came to bring it to life, PlusTV gave us the platform and space to build this set. We are not where we want to be but this is a good starting point.” The one-hour talk show which is anchored by six notable women in the society is transmitted via StarTimes dish platform on Fridays to Sundays from 8 to 9pm on channels 308 and 528 and is viewed in over 52 countries.