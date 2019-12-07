Lexus Accelerates Sales Gains

Lexus sales have surged in the second half of this year, positioning the luxury lifestyle brand within just 136 vehicles of achieving a new full-year sales record.

Since July, Lexus dealerships have consistently accelerated sales gains over the corresponding months last year, culminating in an overall increase of 9.4 per cent to the end of November.

The year-on-year improvement for Lexus has progressively widened from 2.1 per cent at the end of July, rising to 5.2 per cent in August, 6.6 per cent in September, 7.7 per cent to the end of October and a further gain in November.

Last month’s delivery of 894 vehicles was the strongest monthly result since June and lifted total sales so far this year to 8,891 vehicles, 762 more than at the same time a year ago.

As a result, Lexus expects that within the first week of December it will eclipse its previous full-year sales record of 9,027 vehicles set in 2016.

The November tally included a record 751 SUV deliveries, 44.1 per cent ahead of the same month last year.

The most popular Lexus model, the NX medium luxury SUV, enjoyed its best November on record with 355 monthly sales.

The LX upper-large luxury SUV has posted its strongest November year-to-date tally in 16 years, with 396 sales.

The ES medium luxury sedan also notched its highest November year-to-date performance in five years with 519 sales – compared with 185 sales last year.

Lexus chief executive Scott Thompson said the luxury lifestyle brand is ideally placed to finish the year with record volume.

“Class-leading product and a dedication to benchmark ownership will help ensure that Lexus continues to welcome an increasing number of customers to the brand,” Mr. Thompson said.