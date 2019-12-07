Lacasera Tasks Artisans on Innovation

By Omolabake Fasogbon

The La Casera Company has enjoined artisans and technicians in the country to embrace innovation to break through their professional barriers.

Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Chinedum Okereke stated this at the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Association of Nigeria (NATAN) conference, that was jointly organised by the company and the the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Lagos recently.

Addressing the gathering, Okereke underscored the importance of innovation and technology in present time to win in respective endeavours.

He enlightened artisans and technicians to think outside the box and regularly equip themselves with skills and finesse that will make them cope with the realities of present time.

He disclosed further that the success of the company in the market place was as a result of its commitment to innovation.

“We pioneered PET packaging in the Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) industry with La Casera apple. Our factory is fully automated, minimising human interference with a production capacity of about 2000 bottles per minute which translates into an installed capacity of more than 1 billion bottles of 50cl per year.

“This is done to ensure the highest product quality even as we continuously work towards more ways to innovate and delight our consumers.”

Appreciating the firm’s contribution to the association, State Chairman of NATAN and Board of Trustee and Chairman of Lagos Artisans and Technicians, Ashiwaju Jacob Fayehun, assured the firm of the association’s continuous support and loyalty.