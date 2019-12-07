CFAO Embarks on HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign

By Bennett Oghifo

CFAO, a leader in specialised distribution of Mobility, Healthcare, Consumer goods, Technology and Energy with over 117 years of business existence in Nigeria, commemorated 2019 World Aids Day with a 7-kilometers walkathon to sensitise the public on HIV/AIDS within Victoria Island, Lagos.

The walk, centered on CFAO’s presence in Victoria Island, started from the newly launched Suzuki showroom on Akin Adesola street through CFAO’s head office/Mitsubishi Motors showroom, Adeola Odeku – Otis Elevator in Karimu Kotun and Euracare hospital at Jide Oki, back to Akin Adesola Street.

The theme for this year’s World Aids Day is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic Community by Community”. It recognises the essential role that communities have played and continue to play in response to the deadly virus at the international, national and local levels. Community leadership and advocacy ensures that the response remains relevant and grounded, keeping people at the centre and leaving no one behind.

Speaking before the walk, the Deputy Managing Director, CFAO Nigeria PLC, Kunle Jaiyesimi, noted that “HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives so far. The CFAO group recognizes chronic diseases including HIV/AIDS as issues affecting the workforce. Today, CFAO is not only promoting regular HIV tests for staff, but the staff are also in our communities as ambassadors to spread the awareness of HIV/AIDs, to enlighten people on preventive methods, zero discrimination and encourage healthy living.

“World AIDS Day 2019 provides an opportunity to translate our commitments into action, to ensure the role of communities for HIV and health progress are both celebrated and accelerated.”

CFAO is a key player in specialised distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology, and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent.

The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people.

CFAO is a subsidiary of the Toyota Tsusho Group (Japan). Toyota Tsusho Group opened a representative office in South Africa in 1964 and incorporated subsidiary Toyota Tsusho Africa in 1999.

This entity was contributed to CFAO Group in 2017. CFAO today employs over 1,000 people in Nigeria.