Usman Writes Lawan, Protests Attack by Hoodlums

Seeks thorough investigation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Usman, has petitioned President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, over alleged unruly behaviour of some suspected hoodlums and physical attack on her at the National Assembly premises on Tuesday.

In a three-page petition dated December 4 and entitled “Petition Against Unruly Behaviour, Physical Attack and Threat in the NASS chambers by hoodlums sponsored by Wells Ogunboh of Messrs Ocean Maritime Solutions Limited (OMSL),” Usman said she was ambushed at the exit door after attending an investigative hearing on the activities of OMSL and other security agencies at the Safe Anchorage area in Lagos at the Senate building on Tuesday, December 3.

According to her, “As I walk out of the meeting room, I was ambushed at the exit door by hoodlums shouting and pushing their way toward me trying to gain close access to my person to physically attack me raining curses at me that I was taking food away from them and their boss, Captain Okunbo, that they will find me and destroy me, that I will never get away with this act”

The NPA boss further stated that it took the intervention of her security agents and others around her which starved off her being assaulted “and had to push me back into the meeting room where I was ushered away to Senator Danjuma Goje’s office where I waited hoping for the hoodlums to disperse Usman”.

She, therefore, expressed concern that she could be openly attacked by suspected hoodlums within the precincts of the National Assembly.

Her words: “To think that hoodlums will be sponsored by people and allowed access to National Assembly premises to intimidate and humiliate government officials who have been invited by virtue of their offices as representatives of the federal government for me is the height of impunity and disrespect.”

She, therefore, requested the Senate president to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident so that the culprits could be made to face the full wrath of the law.

This, she further submitted, would not only be punitive “but serve as a deterrent to anyone to be at their best decorum within the revered premises of the National Assembly.”