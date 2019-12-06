SAHCO MD Bags Award

The Managing Director/CEO of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), Basil Agboarumi, has won the African Patriotic Personality award presented by the Pan-African Student Movement (PASM).

The award which was presented at the SAHCO headquarters in Lagos was the Pan-African Distinguished Leadership Prize for excellence for ‘individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the benefit of others and dedicate themselves to practice that promotes African moral values, strong family life, corporation, international harmony, renew of the Pan African Ideology, a responsible public media and establishment of a culture of peace transcending race, national and religious barriers.’

PASM is a democratic student platform that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, gender, ethnic or sectional items. PASM is involved in contributing to topical national issues, capacity building, and campaigns about the various vices that affects youths and is also active in honoring exemplary individuals and corporate bodies who have contributed to national development.

At the event, the leader of the team, Mr. Kobehi Kossa, who is from Cote d’Ivoire said the occasion was to ‘confer honor on a man of substance, intellectual juggernaut, a man with a magnificent experience’ he also described Basil Agboarumi as a patriotic Nigerian, benevolent personality and a promoter of true federalism.

Similarly, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, has been awarded Garakuwan Matassan Arewa/ICON of Nation Building by the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN). The award was conferred on him based on his immense contributions to the aviation sector and the nation at large.