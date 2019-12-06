LAA Awards Scholarships to Cabin Crew Contestants

The Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA), a travel and tourism school, has awarded scholarships to study cabin crew courses to two contestants at the just concluded Cabin Crew Contest organised by the Crew Training Institute (CTI).

Focused on being the best aviation school in Nigeria and West Africa, LAA is actively involved in grooming seasoned aviation professionals in the Nigerian industry and West Africa in the near future, hence the purpose of the scholarship.

While addressing the recipients of the scholarships, Mr. Dickson Odikwue and Ms. Bolaji Omosipe who were contestants in the Cabin Crew Contest, the General Manager, Lagos Aviation Academy, Ms. Chinasa Mbene, who represented the Academy’s Director, Mr. Bankole Bernard, said: “On behalf of the management and staff of Lagos Aviation Academy, Nigeria’s top aviation, travel, and tourism school, we are pleased to present this scholarship award to you. Lagos Aviation Academy is passionate about building careers and developing young talents in this industry.

“We are proud to present you this opportunity and happy to support you as you begin your journey into aviation. We are sure you will have a great time, training and learning from our seasoned instructors at Lagos Aviation Academy. Congratulations”.

Ms. Katheryn Lademo, the organiser of the contest noted that the purpose of the Cabin crew contest was to educate the flying public on what a flight attendant does, the rigorous process involved in becoming one and most especially to give wings to the dreams of many young people who want to tread this path.