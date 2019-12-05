Pipeline Explosion in Lagos

By Sunday Ehigiator

Barely 24 hours after a gas explosion rocked a popular hotel in Victoria Island Lagos, residents of Glory Land Estate, Isheri-Olofin, Egbe Idimu LCDA in Lagos State, are currently scampering for safety following a pipeline explosion in the area.

At the time of filling in this report, casualty figure could not be ascertained. The cause of the explosion is also unknown but it may not be unconnected with activities of oil vandals.

THISDAY gathered that emergency rescue team were yet to arrive at the scene.

More details soon…