Otedola, Zenith Bank Donate N400m to Lagos Security Trust Fund

Philanthropist and business mogul, Mr. Femi Otedola, has once again demonstrated his generous and giving spirit by donating the sum of N100 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, making him the largest individual donor.

Zenith Bank took the lead for corporate donors, with its donation of N300 million to the fund.

The donors were appreciated by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an event tagged “Transformational Security’ and organised by LSSTF at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Other top corporate donors on the list include Access Bank, First Bank, Xenon Construction Ltd and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). The governor of the state, while addressing the guests present said he was happy that other states had adopted the security trust fund idea initiated some years back, and that this showed that the initiative is worthy of emulation.

“The present administration under my watch also introduced new security strategies to combat security issues including making available new equipment for our security agencies,” he said.

He went on to state that “We have revitalised security strategies to combat security coverage in Epe and Ikorodu waterways and other areas through a regional security outfit code-named ‘Amotekun’, to combat banditry and kidnapping.

“Also with the ongoing road upgrades across the state I believe that we can achieve significant improvements in security of our state.”

Chairman of LSSTF Board of Trustees Oye Hassan-Odukale, also noted that crime fighting is mandatory and the fund will not stop promoting the fight against crimes.

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) was established 12 years ago with the aim of reducing the critical deficiencies in equipment, training and logistics of security agencies operating in Lagos.