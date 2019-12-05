Julius Berger’s MD, Richter Gets Global Best Practice Award

The Nigerian Business Coalition Against Aids, (NiBUCAA) has presented the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr Lars Richter the organisation’s prestigious Award of “Global Best Practice in the fight against HIV/AIDS”.

According to NiBUCAA, the award “is in recognition of your outstanding commitment towards corporate Global Best Practice for sustenance of the environment and humanity.”

NiBUCAA joins the global health community to mark the World Aids Day December 1 yearly even as it uses such occasions to review progress made on all fronts in the fight against HIV/AIDS just as outstanding efforts in that direction are recognised.

This year’s event which held inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos like previous ones was kicked off with a National Aids Walk around parts of Lagos.

In his citation for Richter, Executive Secretary of NiBUCAA, Mr Gbenga Alabi, said, “In my interactions with staff and representatives of the management of Julius Berger, I have seen a huge growth in their passion for the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The commitment by all at Julius Berger under Engr. Richter has been awesome. That we now have NiBUCAA’s Abuja office inside Julius Berger’s facility there is a solid pointer to the company worthy commitment to the health of Nigerians.

“Today we have Julius being as our landlord in both Lagos and Abuja. It takes a committed person in the mould of Engr. Richter to not only provide us with the land space for an office; but to largely build and furnish it the way the most recent effort of Julius Berger shows. We are grateful to the MD for this unique role in the fight against AIDS. It is in tandem with the cherished global best practices for not just the environment but human cooperation and well being, too”

In his address, Medical Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Medicals, Dr. Musa Shaibu added voice to the Executive Secretary’s saying, “we recognise Julius Berger especially. They remain our good partner in the fight against HIV/AIDS. They have provided us with accommodation in their premises in both Abuja and Lagos. We thank the Management and staff of the company for their special contribution towards mitigating and hopefully eradicating HIV/AIDS. Julius Berger certainly deserves a special place in the history of NiBUCAA.”

Earlier in his remarks, Co-Chair of NiBUCAA and Country Chair, TOTAL IN NIGERIA, Mike Sangster said, “HIV/AIDS remains a major health and socio-economic problem in the world.”