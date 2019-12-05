Insight Publicis Partners UPG

By Raheem Akingbolu

Insight Publicis recently partnered with United People Global (UPG) in an advocacy campaign to initiate impactful interactions between citizens in Lagos state and the government.

The campaign tagged, “Towards a Greater Lagos,’ was an effort to stir community conversations in a bid to get the opinions and ideas of citizens on what it takes to make a greater Lagos. UPG is a global initiative on the move, in partnership with the Lagos state government to foster citizen participation in governance.

As a leading marketing communications agency in Nigeria, Insight was said to have initiated the first community conversation for the campaigns and provided creative communications support. The community interactions focused on the six development pillars of the Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The pillars, captured in the acronym – THEMES represent Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.

Being a socially responsible company, Insight’s partnership stems from its resolve to support, in particular, the strides of the Lagos state governmentand its current agenda to deliver on a greater Lagos. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tendai Mhizha, remarked:

“Our partnership with United People Global and extensively the Lagos state government is both noble and timely.”

She further explained that, “as an organisation with a track record of excellence in delivering on engagements in our forte as the leading communications group in Africa, we consider it a thing of pride to partner with UPG and extensively the Lagos State government in starting this journey toward a greater Lagos. The partnership is also timely because it is coming at a period when preparations for our 40th Anniversary is underway.”

Expressing delight at the partnership, UPG President, Yemi Babington-Ashaye expressed profound gratitude to Insight Publicis for choosing to host the first of the series of community conversations and for being an integral part of the campaign from the inception,

Insight Publicis is West Africa’s largest communications outfit and a member of the world’s third largest communications group – Publicis Groupe.