Emmanuel Eze Win Award

Emmanuel Eze, a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has won a continental tax essay competition organised by the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) for 2019.

Eze beat 132 other tax writers from across the African continent to emerge the best essayist. Eze, who received the award at the just concluded ATAF’s 10th Anniversary and the International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA) held in Kampala, Uganda, submitted an entry titled: “Taxation Of Digital Economy and Africa’s Quest For Fiscal Justice: Challenges And The Need To Put Our Best Foot Forward”.

A letter by ATAF’s Director, Research, Dr. Nara Monkam, notifying Mr. Eze of the Award stated: “A total of 103 essay submissions from across the continent were received out of which 93 were accepted for evaluation.”

The evaluation process consisted of two main phases. In the first phase, seven tax professionals shortlisted the best 15 essays out of the 93. In the second and final phase, a jury comprising of three experts in the field of tax and digitalisation (from the ATAF Secretariat and University of South Africa) identified the first, 2nd and third award winners.

“The jury also selected seven other best essays to make a total of top 10 essays that are to be published in ATAF’s 2020 Compilation of Abstracts on Tax Systems in Africa,” Monkam said.