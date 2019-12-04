Tambuwal Presents Budget of N202,400b for 2020 Fiscal Year

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday presented a budget of N202,444,458, 429.00 to the state House of Assembly for 2020 fiscal year .

The budget, which was christened the “Budget of Sustained Socio Economic Development and Inclusiveness” is N32billion higher than the preceding year, which was #N69,652 billion .

In the budget N170,802,771,486.00 was earmarked for both recurrent and capital expenditures.

The sectorial allocation for the Year 2020 shows that 24 per cent of the budget goes to Education with N47,880,096,366.25 of the budget sum followed by Health with N21,979,9189,998.02 representing 11per cent while Agriculture has N12,429,285,871.07 representing 6.14 per cent.

The governor added that the budget would focus on completion of the projects started in the preceding year and ensured prompt execution of new ones in line with the development policy agenda of the present administration.

He further explained that the budget was carefully formulated in tandem with the administration’s strong desire and commitment to address the fundamental needs of the people in rural and urban areas of the state.

Tambuwal stated that in the preceding year, the state had faced security challenges as a result of banditry activities in some local government areas but with the cooperation and understanding of security agencies the situation has been brought under control.

“I would like to commend the efforts of security agencies, his Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and this assembly for the role played in quelling the security challenges in the state. Our people are now going on with their normal businesses.”

The governor stressed that despite economic predicament in the country, which also affected the state in recent time, remarkable achievements have been recorded, adding that his administration is prepared and determined to achieve more in subsequent years if God willing.

He lauded the harmonious relationship between the legislative arm and the executive, urged the house to give the budget a speedy consideration.

Responding, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Manya Achida, commended the governor for his laudable achievements, promising that the house would give the budget an expedite action.