Obaseki congratulates Edo-born Guild of Editors new President, Mustapha Isah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Mr. Mustapha Isah on his election and ratification as substantive President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), the umbrella body of all Editors of print and electronic media in the country.

Isah had been acting as president since the Guild’s former president, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, was appointed as Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State. He was recently ratified as substantive president at the 15th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2019) in Sokoto.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki urged the new president to bring his wealth of experience to bear, not only in advancing the course of the Guild, but also the journalism profession in general.

The governor noted that though the requirements of the new responsibility are Herculean, he had no doubts about the ability of Isah as the new president, to take the NGE to the next level.

Governor Obaseki said, “On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I congratulate Mr. Mustapha Isah on his election and ratification as substantive President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors. Your ratification as the new President of the Guild could not have come at a better time than now.

“This is significant because you are coming at a time Nigeria is grappling with the challenges of governance, fake news and press freedom. It is, therefore, a challenge on you and the NGE, to ensure that the media continues to set agenda for good governance and development of the country through verified and factual editorial contents.

“Nigeria is in dire need of a media that is circumspect in playing its developmental role as the watchdog of the society and checkmating arms of government as the fourth estate of the realm. No doubt you can make the desired impact in that vision”.

He added, “I am confident that you are well equipped to champion the necessary change that would place the NGE and the journalism profession in the country at par with their counterparts in other parts of the world”.

The governor, however urged the new president to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to rid the noble profession of quacks, whose activities undermine the credibility of the true professionals.

Mustapha Isah, a graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, hails from Ubuneke- Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government of Edo State. He is currently Head of News, Silverbird TV and Rhythm 93.7FM, Lagos.