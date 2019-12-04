NAICOM to Host AAISA

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is to host the third General Assembly of the Association of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (AAISA).

The assembly is scheduled to hold between December 9 and 10th 2019, in Abuja.

AAISA is the umbrella body set up to bring together insurance supervisory authorities from all parts of Africa with the objective to amongst others, promote co-operation among supervisory authorities in Africa; assist countries in human resource development, and create a forum for the standardisation of insurance laws and supervisory structures on the African continent.

A statement from the Head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami, noted that as part of NAICOM’s support for capacity development of member countries, the General Assembly would be complemented with a seminar on Index-based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI).

He noted that the seminar topic would be in synch with the priority of the federal government of Nigeria to diversify the economy, boost its Gross Domestic Products and the national insurance support for capacity to handle emerging risks.

The Commission, he said, in collaboration with African Re was in ensuring the attendance of internationally certified specialists in Agric-index as facilitators at the seminar.