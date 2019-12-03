Insecurity: NYSC Redeploys 1,000 Borno Corps Members to Katsina

Tambuwal pledges enhanced

welfare for corps members

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 1,000 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Borno State yesterday commenced their 21-day orientation programme in Katsina State as a result of insecurity be-devilling some parts of the state.

This is coming as Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday pledged enhanced welfare for corps members posted to the state, saying he would give maximum support to the NYSC scheme.

Speaking during the commencement of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Programme holding at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Academy in Katsina, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, assured the corps members of his readiness to safeguard their lives and property.

Zulum, represented by Borno State Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Hassan Aminami, added that his administration was doing everything humanly possible to extract numerous commitments from stakeholders to enhance the general well-being of the corps members.

He said: “We have approved and paid NYSC allowances to a sum of N87 million last month. All medical doctors in ministries, departments and agencies and paramedics are given N100,000 and N50,000 respectively. Other categories of corps members in the state also receive a sum of N10,000 as monthly stipends.”

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Governor has pledged enhanced welfare for corps members posted to the state, noting that he would give maximum support to the scheme.

Tambuwal gave the pledged at Wamakko NYSC orientation camp at the swearing in of the 2019 Batch C stream 2 corps members.

Represented by the Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, said the scheme has over the years played a vital roles in enhancing national integration, social, cultural and physical development of the country, urging them to sustain the tempo. The governor enjoined the corps members to be at the vanguard of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

He promised to prioritise their security and welfare irrespective of any part of the state they are posted to.

“You know the security challenges in the country now but I assure you that your security is guaranteed here in Sokoto State,” he said.

Tambuwal urged them to imbibe discipline and promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians in addition to becoming change agents that would solve the nation’s problems and challenges.

The governor enjoined the corps members to uphold good moral imbibed during the training and they should interact and integrate freely with their host communities starting from the camp.

On her part, the Acting Chairperson NYSC Governing Board and the Director Oof Administration, Ministry of Youths, Sport and Social Development, Hajia Luba Usman, urged the corps members to be disciplined, adding that if they would win an award, it would start right from the camp.

“The local, state and national award is given to an outstanding corps members based on his or her performance during the service period and based on merit,” she said.

She thanked the governor for prompt payment of state allowance to the corps members.

In his remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Philip Enatonme Enabuere, thanked the governor for donating N100,000 for a medical upkeep of a corps member, Silvanus Nwankwo, who is undergoing medical treatment at Orthopaedic Ward, Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto. He also appreciated the governor for donating drugs and consumables to the camp clinic.

The coordinator thanked all security agencies, camp officials and state government for their logistics support.

Sokoto State Chief Judge, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa, represented by Justice Kabiru Ahmad, swore in 949 corps members comprising 424 male and 525 female.