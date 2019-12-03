Ikhana Discharged from Hospital after Hip Surgeries

Former Enyimba International Football Club and Super Falcons coach, Kadiri Ikhana has been discharged from Alliance hospital where he successfully underwent two hip replacement surgeries, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

According to BSNSports.com, an Abuja based hospital, Alliance hospital had offered to treat the former CAF Champions League winner with Enyimba FC for free when he cried for help following his hip injury without anyone coming to his rescue.

Kadiri had the second hip replacement surgery on Friday and was released on Sunday.

Ikhana will be back to the Hospital today for check up while spinal surgery will be done when he recover fully.