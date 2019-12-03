Again, DPR Seals Petrol Stations, Gas Plants in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Warri Zonal Office has sealed three petrol stations and two gas plants over sharp practices in Delta.

The erring petroleum outlets were shut recently in Asaba, over offences bordering on under-dispensing, operating without valid licenses, poor house-keeping, suspected adulteration and inadequate safety facilities.

The stations were: Emray Oil and Gas, Sonniel Oil and Gas Limited both located in the Benin-Asaba expressway and Alpha Bykeez Limited located in Nnebisi Road.

In the same vein, Tacjo and Crotone gas plants located in Asaba were sealed for operating without valid licenses and poor house-keeping.

The Manager, Gas, DPR, Engr. Victor Ohwodiosa, led a team of the regulatory agency on the routine exercise on behalf of the Warri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Antai Asuquo.

Addressing newsmen, Ohwodiosa, said the DPR would continue to intensify its surveillance particularly this month, to ensure consumers get value for their money.

“We conduct routine surveillance to ensure that filling stations operate in a friendly environment as well as dispensed the right quality and quantity of products to the public.

“We have sanctioned three petrol outlets and two gas plants over offences ranging from under-dispensing, operating without valid licenses, poor housekeeping and inadequate safety facilities.

“DPR will continue to intensify its surveillance particularly this December period so that people can get values for the product they are buying.

“During the course of the exercise, samples of Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were taken for laboratory analysis.

“The reason is for us to ensure the products fall within the acceptable range of the DPR otherwise the stations will be sanctioned,” he said.

He advised petroleum marketers to comply with the rules and regulations of the DPR warning that any defaulter would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also advised the public not to panic over fuel scarcity during the yuletide and beyond noting that the Federal Government had made adequate provision for the availability of petroleum products.”